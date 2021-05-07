Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,900 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold a total of 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

