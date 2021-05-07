Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,489 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

