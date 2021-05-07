nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $25.26. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

