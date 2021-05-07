nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $25.26. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.
