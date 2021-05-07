NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of NMI worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.51 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

