NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 71,996 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,723. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

