NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $256.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $93,398,718. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.