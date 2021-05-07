NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 690.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,278 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

