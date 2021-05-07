NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,533 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $60.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.