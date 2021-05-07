NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

