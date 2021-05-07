NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 242,969 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 242,969 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

