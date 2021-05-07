Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Noir has a total market cap of $770,538.91 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,474,004 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

