Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 2,749,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,334,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

