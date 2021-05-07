Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09. 364,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 227,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of C$617.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

