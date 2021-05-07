noob.finance ($NOOB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $822.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $53,275.55 and approximately $822.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $647.29 or 0.01112097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00770811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.53 or 0.99874663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

