Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,310,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $756,207,000 after buying an additional 438,576 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 84,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,613. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

