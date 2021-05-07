Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.27 and a 200-day moving average of $418.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

