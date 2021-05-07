Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $9.56 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $104.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $104.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

