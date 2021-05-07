Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

