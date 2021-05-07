Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.47.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.46. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,073. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $237.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

