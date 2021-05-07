North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.