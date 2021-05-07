Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 10.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.90. 39,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

