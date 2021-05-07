Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $365,626.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00263437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.01108747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.90 or 0.00764645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.48 or 1.00110412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

