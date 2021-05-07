NULS (NULS) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $130.54 million and $211.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

