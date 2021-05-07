NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $2.64 million and $186.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044541 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001420 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,848,580 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,566,462 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

