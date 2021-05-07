Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,172. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

