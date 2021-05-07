Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys 553 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The company has a market capitalization of $373.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

