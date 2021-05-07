Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 345.4% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.31. 19,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

