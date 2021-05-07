Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 165,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

