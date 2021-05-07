Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 24,046 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 106,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

