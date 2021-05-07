Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 2,542 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. 337,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

