Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 52,025 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 399,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

