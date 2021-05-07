Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $236.66 million and $13.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001820 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

