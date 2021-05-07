OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $73.43 on Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and $1.36 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.43 or 0.00127426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.