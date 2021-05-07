Oddo Bhf Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €585.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €585.00 ($688.24) price target from investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €553.00 ($650.59).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €774.80 ($911.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €684.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €724.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

