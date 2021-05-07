Oddz (ODDZ) Tops One Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $1.30 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00270327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.45 or 0.01163395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00760215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,562.73 or 1.00091399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

