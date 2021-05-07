Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $14.76 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $14.76 million and $2.52 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

