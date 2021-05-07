Odyssey Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $14.76 million and $2.52 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00083788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00769455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.39 or 0.08774363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

