Oikos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $86,559.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01111559 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.00755363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.50 or 0.99439170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

