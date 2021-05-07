OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.24 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $264,278.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.73 or 0.00771731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00101794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.75 or 0.08811804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

