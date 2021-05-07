Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

