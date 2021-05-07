Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 9,040 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST opened at $149.27 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

