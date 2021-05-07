Omni Price Hits $8.09 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Omni has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.09 or 0.00013992 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $535,433.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00600339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,204 coins and its circulating supply is 562,888 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

