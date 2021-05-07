OMNIQ (OMQS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $10.50 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

