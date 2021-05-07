OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Cap of $4.20 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.