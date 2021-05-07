Onex (ONEXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Onex has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $68.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

