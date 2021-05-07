ONOToken Market Capitalization Tops $14.58 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 213.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 256.2% higher against the US dollar. ONOToken has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $294.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

