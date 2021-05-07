Open Governance Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $1.73 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.