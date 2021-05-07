Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $606,066.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.