OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 25,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

