OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 78,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,762,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

